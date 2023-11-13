Historical record for quarterly cruise traffic in Malta
A new summer peak also for passengers of Italian nationality only
La Valletta
November 13, 2023
In the period July-September of this year, the traffic
cruise in Malta has set a new all-time record by being
348,000 passengers embarked on cruise ships that were
arrive and depart from the port of Valletta, the number that represents
an increase of +55.8% over the same period of 2022 and an increase
by as many as 85 thousand units compared to the previous historical peak
recorded in the second quarter of 2019.
In the third quarter of 2023 in Malta - where 108
cruise ships, 11 more than in the same period
last year - a record number of
cruise passengers of Italian nationality having been
A total of 88 thousand of these passengers (+76.8%), a figure that
surpassed by 34 thousand units the previous record set in
third quarter of 2007.
In the first nine months of this year, there were 646,000
cruise passengers docked in Malta, with a growth of +67.2% on the
corresponding period of 2022, of which 143 thousand of nationality
Italian (+98.2%).
