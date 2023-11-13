In the first half of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Trieste fell by -7.3%

In the first half of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of
Trieste decreased by -7.3% compared to the same period
last year. This is announced in the latest update
economic report on the economy of Friuli Venezia Giulia published
by the Bank of Italy. In total, in the period July-September of
This year, the port of Giuliano handled 27.0 million
tonnes, of which 22.9 million tonnes landed (-7.6%) and 4.2 million tonnes
tonnes at loading (-5.7%).
The overall drop in traffic was caused by
the contraction of oil traffic as well as the
volumes of goods in containers (-3.5%) and rolling stock (-8.9%). In
terms of 20-foot containers handled, in the third quarter
Containerized traffic amounted to 420,271 TEUs
(-2,7%). Passengers, on the other hand, grew by +10.3% to
131 thousand units.
In the first six months of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of
Monfalcone was over 2.1 million tons, with
a growth of +14.5% over the first half of last year
supported to a large extent - the document specifies - by the increase in
of solid bulk consisting predominantly of metals and coal
Intended to feed the nearby thermoelectric power plant that has returned
in operation as of March 2022.