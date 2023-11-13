Agreement for the upgrading of Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona

Today, the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale and Fincantieri have signed a program agreement
to promote the development of the port of Ancona through the
Strengthening of the local plant of the Navalmeccanica Company
with the upgrading of its infrastructures - quays of
equipment, dry dock, technological and
lifting - in order to allocate them to the construction of
larger ships and tonnage both in the
cruise and merchant shipping.
The value of the investment project is €80 million
€40 of which came from public funding and
(€20 million) for the construction of a new quay
and (20 million) to extend the
dry docking, including through the securing of the breakwater
(
of 21
September 2020). The remaining €40 million will be invested by
Fincantieri as part of the procedure for the issuance of the new
concession for the next 40 years and will cover the
development of the shipbuilding industry in the port of Ancona. In
In particular, the company's investment consists of
aimed at achieving the highest
production and quality levels, in the light of the best standards
international trade unions, and this within the framework of the principles of
better environmental sustainability and greater protection of the
job security.
Today's programme agreement, which has been signed
the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero, and the President of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo,
Follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding for Infrastructure Investments
for the development of shipbuilding in the port of
Ancona in 2018 signed between the Ministry of Infrastructure and the
Transport and the same Authority which was followed by the
Ministerial Decree approving the
public funding of €40 million.
Garofalo stressed that it is "an agreement and a
investments that will have a strong impact on development prospects
future of the port of Ancona, with positive economic and
on the city and the territory. Fincantieri, one of the
The main protagonists of the airport - he pointed out - confirms this
its confidence in the possibilities for growth and
Upgrading of the Dorico plant and the entire infrastructure
port'.
"This agreement," commented Folgiero, "underlines the
our ability to invest in the Italian system and to create
value for the territory and for the entire shipbuilding sector
naval'.