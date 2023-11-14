In the third quarter, the revenues of container ship charterer Danaos fell by 8%

In the third quarter of this year, the trend continued
decline in the financial performance of the charterer of
container ship Danaos Corporation, a trend that - for companies
which, like the Cypriot company, supply ships to the main
Worldwide Containerized Shipping Companies - Aligns with
some delay in the ongoing deterioration of the transport market
container shipping due to the reduction in the value of freight rates
followed by the historical peaks recorded during the period of the
Covid-19 pandemic.
For Danaos, this was a -8.0% drop in revenues
which amounted to $239.2 million compared to $260.0 million
million in the third quarter of 2022. Profit also decreased
operating income, which stood at €146.6 million (-11.8%).
Net income of $133.2 million totaled a
increase of +99.3% due to lower losses on equity investments
amounting to approximately $72 million, as Danaos recorded in
third quarter of 2022 losses of €80.3 million deriving from
alignment with the fair value of its investment
in the Israeli company ZIM, of which Danaos completed the sale in
September 2022.
Commenting on the results, the CEO of Danaos,
John Coustas, explained that "the macroeconomic environment has
continued to deteriorate during the third quarter of 2023 and
Containerised transport has stagnated in many
areas due to the continued depletion of stocks, and
weakening retail sales. As a result, the
profitability of airlines is drastically
and the main operators have announced radical measures
cost reduction. The rental market - he specified
Coustas - continued to be under pressure, particularly
in the market for vessels of less than 3,000 TEUs, where the instalments of
have returned to pre-pandemic levels. In the ship segments
Larger rental rates have remained relatively
stable in view of the scarcity of tonnage
available for next year, a factor that has allowed us to
Charter charters for all our vessels of more than 10,000 TEUs, with
three-year leases at lucrative levels that will come into effect in
2024 after the expiry of the existing time charter contracts. Of
As a result, our charter coverage for 2024 has gone up
90%'.
In the first nine months of this year, the company's revenues
amounted to $724.3 million, with a
decrease of -2.2% over the same period of 2022. The Useful
operating income was €448.7 million (-3.1%) and net profit of €448.7 million (-3.1%)
$426.4 million (+4.9%).
As of 30 September, the size of the Danaos fleet
It was 68 container ships for a hold capacity
equal to 421 thousand TEUs to which will be added ships currently in operation
Construction for a total capacity of 75 thousand TEUs.
In addition, during the last summer, Danaos made agreements to
Purchase Seven Capesize Capacity Bulk Carriers
total capacity of more than 1.2 million deadweight tonnes,
four of which have already been taken over.