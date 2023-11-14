Container traffic handled by HHLA's port terminals grew in the third quarter

Pending the outcome of the offer made by the group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to acquire up to
49.9% of the company's capital, with at least 50.1% to be
held by the administration of the city-state of Hamburg
(
of 24
October
2023), the German terminal operator Hamburger
Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) today presented its results
operational and financial results achieved in the third quarter of this year,
period in which the container traffic handled by its own
Port Terminals Returned to Growth After Five Quarters
decline, while the deterioration of the
financial performance.
In the period July-September 2023, the port terminals of
HHLA handled containers totalling 1.58 million
of TEUs, with an increase of +5.2% over the same period of 2019.
last year, while the volumes of containers handled by the
the group's logistics and intermodal operations fell by -3.1% due to the
totalled 403 thousand TEUs.
These activities, in addition to real estate activities
operated by HHLAs that generate about 3% of the company's turnover,
generated revenues of €362.9 million, with a
decrease of -7.7% over the same period of 2022, of which 353.6
million (-7.7%) from port activities and
Logistic. EBITDA and EBIT amounted to 70.3
million (-30.6%) and €25.3 million (-57.1%), with contributions of €64.0 million
million (-32.1%) and €21.3 million (-60.3%) from activities
port and logistic services. Profit after tax was
€10.8 million (-69.2%), of which €7.5 million (-76.5%) from
port and logistics activities.
In the first nine months of 2023, a period in which the terminals
4.45 million TEUs and logistics services
1.22 million TEUs, with decreases of -8.5% and -3.5% on the corresponding
last year, revenues amounted to $1.09 billion
of € (-7.1%), of which € 1.06 million (-7.3%) from the
port and logistics activities (-7.3%). The operating margin
gross profit was €209.3 million (-28.5%), the operating profit of
€75.6 million (-52.8%) and profit after tax of €29.0 million
euro (-69.2%).
For the remainder of 2023, the terminal company
expects a continuation of the decline in revenues, due to the
in particular the contraction in the turnover of the
container handling that will not be compensated by
A sharp increase in revenues from services is expected
intermodal services of the group.