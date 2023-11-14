In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Croatian ports increased by +3.5%

In the third quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in the
Croatian ports increased by +3.5% to 5.78
million tonnes compared to 5.59 million tonnes over the same period
of 2022. The growth was generated by the increase in
+0.3% of landed cargoes, which amounted to 4.19 million
tonnes, which more than offset the -8.3% decline in
those on board, fell to 1.59 million tons.
The largest volume of overall traffic, that of bulk
liquid, recorded an increase of +4.8% having been equal to 2.75
million tonnes. Bulk cargo was also on the rise
solid with 1.66 million tonnes (+4.0%),
956 thousand tons (+0.9%) and rolling stock with
89 thousand tons (+20.5%), while other cargoes decreased
by -5.7% having totalled 318 thousand tons.
Container traffic counted in 20-foot containers
(TEU) handled amounted to 115 thousand TEUs (+6.8%), of which
105 thousand handled from the port of Rijeka alone (+3.6%).
In the passenger sector, traffic was 18.3
million people (+0.9%), of which 592 thousand cruise passengers (+29.5%).
In the first nine months of 2023, Croatian ports handled
17.86 million tonnes of goods overall, a volume similar to
the one handled in the corresponding period last year.