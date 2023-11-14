Turkey's Tersan Shipyard buys Norwegian shipyard Havyard Leirvik

The Norwegian shipbuilding and technology company
EQVA has signed an agreement to divest its shipyard
Havyard Leirvik to the Turkish shipbuilding company Tersan
Shipyard. The transaction will be valued at €30 million
Norwegian kroner (€2.5 million). "The sale of Havyard
Leirvik," explained EQVA President Even Matre Ellingsen
It will free up important human and financial resources
allowing us to focus on the further development of the current
Eqva's industrial portfolio and to evaluate new opportunities
investment'.