Irto (PD Calabria) : the EU will support the safeguarding of competitiveness and productivity of the Port of Gioia Tauro

At the conclusion of a meeting held today in Brussels with the vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno, and the European Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Strategic Perspectives within the framework of the European Green Deal, Maros Sefcovic, in the presence of the Chairman of the Port Authority of the Port System of the Southern Tyrhenian and Ionian Seas, Andrea Agostinelli, the secretary of the Democratic Party of Calabria, Nicola Irto, has assured that Europe will support safeguarding the competitiveness and productivity of the Gioia Tauro port, scaling that would be to lose competitiveness for the benefit of the extra-EU competing transhipment ports if the European directive that includes maritime transport in the system for the exchange of emission allowances in the European Union would be applied from the next first January without correcting.
"An absolutely positive meeting that confirms the readiness of Commissioner Sefcovic and European institutions to resolve the competitiveness issue to which Gioia Tauro should be met in a resolute way," said Irto, the EU's foreign policy chief, Irto, who has been told to discuss the issue. other European ports of the Mediterranean area. "There is full sharing of the need to implement the EU ETS Directive, applying the corrective measures necessary to prevent a decrease in port work activities," said Irto, who was also the first person to be named.
" Our attention continues to remain high and I thank Pina Picierno for siding with Gioia Tauro, putting in place absolutely necessary and useful confrontation initiatives like today's, with Sefcovic. Beyond words and media statements, political actions are the only way to find that solution to which Calabria, the Mezzogiorno of Italy and the Mediterranean all can look at today with more confidence. "