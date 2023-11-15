Assagents, necessary a permanent table to manage the criticalities determined by the construction sites in Genoa

Responding indirectly to the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, who in recent days had emphasized how the inevitable simultaneous opening of large construction sites for the realization of new infrastructure port, logistics, rail and motorway will represent for Genoa and its port a challenge in the great challenge of the PNRR, Paolo Pessina, president of Assagents, the association of Genoese maritime agents, proposed the creation of a permanent table of confrontation involving all categories of the port and logistics sector " to avert both delays in the realization of the strategic works envisaged in the PNRR, and situations of congestion or even blackouts in the logistical flows of goods. "
"The list of strategic works that will have to be carried out by 2026 and thus impose the simultaneous realization and sometimes overlapping of interventions on the port and city of Genoa," Pessina said. infrastructure already under construction that will inevitably impact on the operation of the port and on the fluidity of the traffics. The risks, as Deputy Minister Rixi admitted, are very high and extraordinary and therefore require an equally extraordinary coordination effort to the port community and transportations of Genovese and Ligurian, called upon to carry out coordination. daily with the institutions and the public administration. "
"Serve-something more than a simple booth of regia," said the president of Assagents. There is a need for a public-private coordination and control centre that h24 is capable of monitoring the system, preventing setbacks, planning operations and avoiding any form of operational crisis affecting the reliability of the port, on the its volumes of traffic in the perspective, it is the case to reiterate, of that unique and unparalleled quality leap at the European level that will be guaranteed at the port by the new dam, from the works on the terminals, from the Third Valico and the upgrading of rail and road infrastructure. "