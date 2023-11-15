In the third quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Koper fell by -12.3%

In the third quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods handled
from the port of Koper decreased by -12.3% as it was equal to
to 5.11 million tonnes compared to 5.83 million tonnes in the same quarter
period of last year, the downturn that was generated,
after the +4.8% increase in volumes handled in July 2023
compared to the same month in 2022, from decreases of -9.2% and -29.6%
recorded in August and September respectively.
In addition, the overall reduction in traffic was
produced by the reduction of the loads handled in all
main product segments with the exception of rolling stock
where, with 417 thousand tons, growth was marked
by +22.8%. Solid and liquid bulk marked
decreases of -31.7% and -9.0% respectively to 1.12
million and 1.17 million tonnes. There was also a significant drop in
conventional goods totaled 265 thousand tons
(-20,9%). Containerized cargo is lower
which stood at 2.14 million tonnes (-3.7%).
In the first nine months of 2023, total traffic was
of 15.81 million tonnes, with a decrease of -7.4% on the
corresponding period last year. Liquid bulk and
solid waste amounted to 3.39 million tonnes (-1.9%) and
4.70 million tonnes (-20.6%). In the miscellaneous goods sector
Containerized cargo amounted to 6.78 million tons
(-2.6%), rolling stock at 1.21 million tonnes (+22.5%) and freight
757 thousand tons (-26.2%).