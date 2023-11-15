In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in the Port of Hamburg fell by -5%

In the third quarter of this year, the Port of Hamburg
handled approximately 28.4 million tonnes, with a decrease of
-5% compared to the same period last year. In the
Miscellaneous cargo, container traffic was 19.6 million
tonnes (-2%), with a handling of two million TEUs
(+2.4%), and that of conventional goods of about 400 thousand
tons compared to 300 thousand tons in the period
July-September 2022. In the liquid bulk sector,
2.5 million tonnes (-11%) and in that of the
dry bulk 5.9 million tonnes (-16%).
Referring to container traffic, the CEO
Port of Hamburg Marketing's Axel Mattern pointed out that
"This result is only part of the picture
overall, but shows that container traffic in the port of
Hamburg is going through a period of recovery. Regarding
the ports of the North Range - he stressed - we will be the only ones to
show a positive result in terms of container handling
in the third trimester. This shows that we are able to
increase our market share."
Container traffic in Hamburg in the first nine months of 2019
2023 decreased by -7.4% compared to the corresponding period
last year, 5.84 million TEUs were handled.
Overall, the traffic of goods handled by the port
in the January-September period of that only
by 86.6 million tonnes (-5.6%).