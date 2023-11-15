In October, container traffic in Singapore grew by +5.9% and in Hong Kong it fell by -10.5%

In October, it continued in the ports of Hong Kong and
Singapore continued its traffic trend
of containers, decreasing in the first port and increasing in the second.
Last month, the Chinese port handled 1.15 million TEUs.
with a decrease of -10.5% on October 2022, while in Singapore the
traffic was 3.24 million TEUs, an increase of
+5,9%.
In the first ten months of 2023, the Port of Hong Kong
handled a total of 11.92 million TEUs, with a decrease in the
-14.3% over the same period in 2022, and the Port of Singapore
32.24 million TEUs (+3.7%).