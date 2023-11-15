German port operators are calling for a stronger port policy

Zentralverband der deutschen Seehafenbetriebe (ZDS),
The Association of German Port Operators, has urged the
government institutions to adopt an incisive port policy
to enable national airports to respond to global crises
and to meet the major challenges of the ongoing transformation
in ports. In this sense, the association has high expectations
in the next National Port Strategy currently being
definition by the federal government.
"The port sector - explained the president of the
ZDS, Angela Titzrath - is extremely important for the
Country. From a national point of view, it is an essential pillar
of German industry and exports. The decline in demand for
consumers and the consequent decline in industrial production
They often demonstrate in the first instance in ports. A look at the ports
shows that we are facing
mainly global problems. However, this phase of weakness
economic affects our industry at the wrong time. We
manage important transformation processes, especially in
digitalisation and automation, as well as
Shift to climate-friendly activities. We are facing
to an important phase of these transformation processes, but also to
new tasks for ports, especially for supply
energy'.
Among the requests made by ZDS is that of
significantly increase the resources allocated to the equalisation fund for
ports, resources that for two decades have been limited to 38 million
euro, a figure considered, if not negligible, far too much
Small. "In this regard," Titzrath stressed, "it is
A swift agreement on equalisation for ports is essential. If
This minimum goal is not achieved, it is difficult
imagine how a national port strategy can meet the needs of the
expectations'.