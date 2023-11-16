In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5% percent

In the third quarter of this year, as the other main German port of Hamburg, the Bremen / Bremerhaven stopover also staged the eighth consecutive quarter of a decline in goods handling as the total of loads amounted to 15.08 millions of tons, with a -2.5% percent drop in the third quarter of 2022 that was the result of the 0.9% percent increase recorded last July in the same month of 2022 followed by a -1.9% percent reduction charged last August and by the -6.6% percent contraction marked in the month next. In the July-September period of 2023, the most marked decline, or -3.3% percent, was that of goods at the embark that amounted to 7.23 million tonnes, while the goods at the landing, amounting to 7.86 million tonnes, decreased by -1.8%.
In addition, the overall reduction in traffic was generated by the decrements of -18.2% percent of the liquid bulk and -3.5% percent of the miscellaneous goods partially offset by the 8.8% percent growth of the dry bulk that stood at 2.10 million tonnes, of which 1.12 million tonnes of minerals (+ 19.1%), 138mila tonnes of cereals and food products (+ 4.5%), 103mila tonnes of coal and coke (-1.9%) and 1.21 million tonnes of other solid bulk (-9.1%). Liquid bulk bulk carriers totalled 482mila tonnes and goods miscellaneous 12.51 million tonnes, including 10.73 million tonnes of cargo in containers (-3.6%) made with an eventful handling of 1.06 million teu (-6.0%) and 1.78 million tonnes of cargo. tons of other miscellaneous goods (-2.8%), of which 815mila tonnes of rotatable (-7.6%), 553mila tonnes of steel (+ 54.0%), 167mila tonnes of forest products (-18.5%) and 242mila tonnes of other cargo (-36.6%).
In the first nine months of 2023 the port airport in Bremen / Bremerhaven handled a total of 43.23 million tonnes, with a -11.3% percent drop on the corresponding period last year, of which 22.35 million tonnes of cargo was loaded at the end of the year. (-10.6%) and 20.88 million tonnes at embarkation (-12.1%). Containerized goods amounted to a total of 31.08 million tonnes (-12.5%) and were totaled with a container handling of 3.05 million teu (-12.1%). The other miscellaneous goods amounted to 5.16 million tonnes (-14.9%), liquid bulk rinses at 6.99 million tonnes (-2.6%) and solid bulk bulk at 1.31 million tonnes (+ 3.2%).