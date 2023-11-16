In the third quarter, the ro-ro loads carried by the DFDS fleet were down -5% percent

The Danish group DFDS, which operates a fleet of ferries employed in major European markets, closed the third quarter of this year with revenues of 7.19 billion Danish crowns (964 million euros), with a -2% percent decline on the same period of 2022. EBITDA was 1.59 billion kroons (0%), EBIT of 888 million (-8%) and net profit of 658 million Danish kroner (-20%). In the period the group's fleet transported rotatable loads totaling 9.46 million linear metres (-5%) and 1.81 million passengers (+ 6%). On the only routes in the Mediterranean, the DFDS ' ro-pax ships transported 1.27 million linear metres of rotatable (-4%).