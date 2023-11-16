In October, shipping containers in the port of Long Beach grew by 14.7% percent

Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach amounted to 755mila teu, with an increase of 14.7% percent on October 2022. If the trend of declining handling of containers full at boarding which resulted in 90mila teu (-24.8%) has continued, the volume of containers full at the landing increased by 23.6% percent attesting to 363mila teu and growing were found to be also empty containers with 302mila teu (+ 23.3%).
In the first ten months of 2023, the California port airport handled a total of 6.58 million teu, with a -17.8% percent decrease over the same period last year, of which 3.16 million teu were full at the landing (-19.2%), 1.07 million of them. teu full at embarkation (-8.9%) and 2.39 million empty teu (-19.4%).
The CEO of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero, said that for the remaining part of 2023, moderate growth was expected in view of the resellers ' need to supply their shelves ahead of the holiday season. winter.