In the first ten months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -1.5% percent

The Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority said that in the first ten months of 2023 the port of Trieste has handled 46,761,195 tonnes of goods, with a slight decrease of -1.5% per cent prodottase in the first half of the year when a decrease of -7.3% on the same period of 2022 was recorded, reduction that has been more than offset by the 7.7% increase in traffic in the July-October period of this year when 19.7 million tons of cargo were handled.
In the first ten months of 2023, liquid bulk rinses amounted to 31,424,012 tonnes (+ 1.7%) and goods miscellaneous to 14,943,379 tonnes (-6.7%). Containerized traffic alone was equal to 708,537 teu (-3.8%). The port body specified that in the rotatable segment, the transit of 249,912 units (-6.80%) was recorded and that the touches of the sea highway linking Turkey to Trieste fell to 665 compared to 723 in the first ten months of 2022. The cruising traffic in the Julian capital was 436,496 passengers (+ 9.7%).
The port of Monfalcone archived the first ten months of 2023 with an overall handling of 3,334,052 tonnes of goods (+ 11.3%), of which 2,622,637 tonnes of solid bulk (+ 9.2%) and 711,415 tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+ 20.1%). In the ro-ro segment, 93,706 transited commercial vehicles (+ 51.3%) were found. In the cruises sector, traffic was 92,045 passengers (+ 4.4%).