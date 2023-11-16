In the first nine months of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by 2.1% percent

In the first nine months of this year, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro has grown by 2.1% percent, continuing the positive trend in the second half of 2019. The Bank of Italy's bulletin on "The Economy of Calabria," the Bank of Italy said in a statement. The eventful volume in the January-September period of 2023 was therefore 2.65 million teu compared to 2.60 million teu in the corresponding period of 2022, the latter volume representing an increase of 12.2% percent over the first nine months of 2021.