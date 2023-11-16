testata inforMARE
Cerca
16 November 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
18:38 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
New dam at the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner
Rixi : It will also control the work of the strategic subport tunnel
Roma
November 16, 2023
By the end of today's deadline for the appointment of the extraordinary commissioner for the reconstruction of the Polcevera viaduct and other works, including the new foranea dam of the port of Genoa, the mayor of the Ligurian capital, Marco Bucci, has been officially nominated for this role. "In addition to the new foranea dam of the port of Genoa, the most expensive and imposing maritime work ever carried out in an Italian port," Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, said in a statement, as well as the work of the Italian port of Genoa. of the strategic subport tunnel. With the signing on the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, the powers of the Commissioner for Reconstruction of the Morandi bridge envisaged by the Genoa Decree are transferred to Bucci. The aim is to ensure the efficiency of the work in confirmation of the excellent work carried out so far by the mayor. "
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
ECSA urges EU not to subtract from shipping clean fuels indispensable for its decarbonisation
Brussels
Raptis : The energy transition will require immense quantities of clean and affordable fuels for shipping
LEGISLATION
TRAN's OK to the EU Commission's proposal to update the pollution rules of the sea caused by ships
Brussels
Marinescu : It is necessary to effectively detect illegal discharges and to set amounts of sanctions that serve as a true deterrent
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
Bremerhaven
The containers were equal to 1.06 million teu (-6.0%)
PORTS
German port operators call for a policy for more incisive ports
Hamburg
Among the demands, a substantial increase in the perequative fund
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -5%
Hamburg
Containers return to grow
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
Geneva
It will be controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and Participated by MEDLOG (49%)
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -12.3% percent.
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
SHIPPING
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
Haifa
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -60.6% percent.
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent.
Hamburg
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -8.8% percent.
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has ordered two new ro-pax ships for La Méridionale
Marseille
Will be taken in delivery in the first quarter of 2027
CRUISES
In Ancona Fincantieri has delivered the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur
Ancona
It is the third ship carried out for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports increased by 3.5% percent.
Zagreb
Le Aziende informano
Inaugurato il Palermo Marina Yachting
È uno dei più importanti interventi di rigenerazione urbana realizzati a Palermo dal dopoguerra
Growing container traffic handled by HHLA port terminals in the third quarter
COMPANIES
Growing container traffic handled by HHLA port terminals in the third quarter
Hamburg
Revenue down -7.7%
Agreement for the enhancement of the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona
SHIPYARDS
Agreement for the enhancement of the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona
Trieste / Ancona
The company will invest 40 million euros that will be submerged with 40 million euros in public funds. Renewal of concession for 40 years
SHIPPING
Evergreen accuses a -57.3% decline in quarterly revenue
Taipei
The Taiwanese containerized company has disclosed surcharge values for EU ETS
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -7.3%
Rome
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 14.5%
MSC Cruere confirms orders to Chantiers de l' Atlantique for two new 'World'-class ships
CRUISES
MSC Cruere confirms orders to Chantiers de l' Atlantique for two new 'World'-class ships
Geneva / St. Nazaire
They will be delivered in 2026 and 2027
INDUSTRY
Agreement to establish a productive and logistical hub of Volkswagen's seaside port of Port Said East
Agreement to establish a productive and logistical hub of Volkswagen's seaside port of Port Said East
The Cairo
Expected creation of 6,100 jobs
PORTS
Alert for disruptive effects on shipping industry-Maltese port of EU ETS directive for shipping
Birkirkara
Malta Freeport Terminals and Malta Maritime Forum thrive a dramatic scenario
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, Yang Ming's revenues plummeted by -64.0% percent.
Keelung
After 14 consecutive quarters of growth, the operating result was a negative sign
PORTS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay was inaugurated for tugboats
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : We have been missing for 25 years and have found the ideal logistics accommodation
PORTS
New dam of the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner
Rome
Rexi : will also control the work of the strategic subport tunnel
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by 2.1%
Rome
Eventful 2.65 million teu
PORTS
In the first ten months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -1.5%
Trieste
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 11.3%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In October, containers in the port of Long Beach grew by 14.7% percent
Long Beach
In the first ten months of 2023, volumes were down by -17.8% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the ro-ro loads carried by the DFDS fleet fell by -5%
Copenhagen
On the Mediterranean routes traffic was 1.27 million linear metres (-4%)
PORTS
In October, container traffic in Singapore grew by 5.9% percent and Hong Kong fell -10.5% percent.
Hong Kong / Singapore
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagents, need a permanent table to manage the criticalities determined by construction sites in Genoa
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Umberto Ruggerone confirmed president of Assologistics
Milan
Renewed the Governing Council
SHIPYARDS
In the first nine months of 2023, the value of new orders at Fincantieri grew by 23.0% percent.
Trieste
Revenue up 1.3%
PORTS
Irto (PD Calabria) : the EU will support the safeguarding of competitiveness and productivity of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Brussels
SHIPYARDS
Turkey's Tersan Shipyard buys Norwegian shipyard Havyard Leirvik
Fosnavåg
The entire property will be ceded for 30 million Norwegian kroner
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas Line bought three container ships
Izmir
Two have a capacity of 1,440 teu and one of 1,221 teu
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the Danaos container charterer fell by 8% percent.
Athens
Operating profit in decrease of -11.8%
PORTS
Port of Thessaloniki, new tender for the expansion work of Molo 6
Thessaloniki
Cancelled the previous procedure
CRUISES
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
The Valletta
New summer peak also of only passengers of Italian nationality
MEETINGS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
Focus on port reform
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2%
St. Petersburg
In the first ten months of 2023, a growth of 7.8%
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Central Tuscany Interport expects to quadruple freight trains
Lawn
Approved the new business plan
LOGISTICS
Greek NLS has acquired a majority stake in compatriate FERST Logistics
Pyreo
The company operates in the automotive industry
PORTS
Turkey's Admiral Container Lines approx in Venice
Venice
A new weekly service scale the Intermodal Venice Terminal in Porto Marghera
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease records record quarterly revenue
London
Decline in net profit after 13 quarters of growth
SHIPPING
In the July-September period, Finnlines ' revenues fell by -12.2% percent.
Helsinki
Net profit decreased by -69.1%
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -22.1%
Podgorica
Goods to and from Italy have grown by 44.2%
LOGISTICS
Brothers Cosulich constitutes an express delivery company in the United Kingdom
Felixstowe
Express Global Transport will be based in Felixstowe
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Rome
Will be in office in the four-year period 2024-2028
COMPANIES
CLS (TESYA group) increases its presence in the market for lift trucks
Milan
It will detect a new company to which Degrocar will confer assets related to traditional Mitsubishi-branded carts
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
Focus on port reform
MEETINGS
At the Spezia the conference "Under the sign of the port"
The Spezia
Organized by the AdSP, will be held on November 10
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
PORTS
In Livorno agreement between Municipality and AdSP to coordinate planning and territorial development
Livorno
It is focused on the areas of port-city interaction and the last mile infrastructure links
PORTS
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by ICTSI terminals increased by 2.3%
Manila
Revenue in growth of 2.9%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Entrusted with the road shuttling service between the port of Spezia and the retroport of S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
It will be carried out by the Ati Consortium Asterix-Consortium T.S.L.
LOGISTICS
Continues the negative trend of DHL's financial and operational results
Bonn
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -19.3% percent.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile