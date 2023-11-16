New dam at the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner

By the end of today's deadline for the appointment of the extraordinary commissioner for the reconstruction of the Polcevera viaduct and other works, including the new foranea dam of the port of Genoa, the mayor of the Ligurian capital, Marco Bucci, has been officially nominated for this role. "In addition to the new foranea dam of the port of Genoa, the most expensive and imposing maritime work ever carried out in an Italian port," Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, said in a statement, as well as the work of the Italian port of Genoa. of the strategic subport tunnel. With the signing on the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, the powers of the Commissioner for Reconstruction of the Morandi bridge envisaged by the Genoa Decree are transferred to Bucci. The aim is to ensure the efficiency of the work in confirmation of the excellent work carried out so far by the mayor. "