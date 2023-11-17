Harland & Wolff-Austal agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units

British navalmechanics company Harland & Wolff has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australia's Austal in the field of construction of aluminum shipbuilding units, which includes the transfer to the Belfast firm of technologies and know-how of the Australian shipbuilding group, which specialises in the realization of aluminum boats, which will be useful for the construction of patrolmen for British maritime safety bodies, including the Border Force.
"Harland & Wolff," Chief Executive Officer of Austal Paddy Gregg said at the signing of the agreement at the Indo Pacific Maritime Exposition in Sydney, is the ideal partner for Austal in pursuing the deal. opportunities in the UK defence sector by having the facilities, skills and capabilities to cooperate in the supply of new ships for organisations such as the UK Border Force. "
John Wood, chief executive of Harland & Wolff, specified that the purpose is not limited to a technology transfer in order to build aluminum shipbuilding units, but it is also to participate with Austal in the procurement tenders.