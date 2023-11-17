testata inforMARE
PORTS
Hoekstra confirms the position of the EU Commission on the risk that EU ETS mini the competitiveness of European transhipment ports
The European commissioner recalled that the list of "neighbouring container transhipment ports"-which currently includes Tanger Med and Port Said East-will be completed by December 31
Bruxelles
November 17, 2023
In a written reply to a question by MEP Laura Ferrara of the 5-Star Movement that highlighted that the application from the next first January of the European directive no. 959 of 2023, which extends to maritime transport the scope of the European system for the exchange of emission allowances, " would entail heavy negative spillovers for the European port sector, in relation to the risk of a progressive relocation at the ports of North Africa of container transhipment activities, previously carried out in Italian and European airports, " today the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, has confirmed the position on the European Commission.

Hoekstra countered, in fact, that " the EU Emissions Trading System Directive (ETS) includes several measures to address the risk of avoidance, as circumvention could have adverse environmental and socioeconomic impacts. In particular, the risk of relocation of container transshipment activities outside the Union is addressed through a mitigation measure consisting of not taking into account the livelihoods of container ships in ports of transhipment of neighboring containers ". The European Commissioner recalled that "the extra-EU ports to be considered" adjacent container transhipment ports "will be identified in a Commission implementing regulation that will be adopted by December 31, 2023."

Hoekstra also confirmed how the European Commission will act to verify that, in addition to these port airports detected by the end of this year, with the application of the directive other extra-EU ports are being used to circumvent the rules. The Commission will monitor the conduct and impacts of the ETS, among other things, on the transfers of transhipment hubs and the competitiveness of the Union's maritime transport sector, " the Commission said. Every two years it will report to the European Parliament and the Council on the implementation of the ETS with respect to maritime transport. If appropriate, it will propose measures to ensure the effective implementation of the ETS. Such measures could include more requirements for travel in which the risk of evasion is greater, such as by and for a port located in the vicinity of the Union. "

"At the same time, the Commission considers that the adoption of an effective market-based global measure is the best way to avoid circumvention," Hoekstra said. The Commission is fully committed to supporting progress at the International Maritime Organization. "

"Finally, the Member States can support the decarbonisation of ports, and the Innovation Fund will pay particular attention to the maritime sector," the EU commissioner said in a statement. There will be opportunities to increase the competitiveness of EU ports, including through the realization of infrastructure for renewable and low-carbon fuels. "
Harland & Wolff-Austal Agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units
SHIPYARDS
Harland & Wolff-Austal Agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units
London / Henderson
Among the targets, the construction of patrols for British bodies of maritime security
SHIPPING
ECSA urges EU not to subtract from shipping clean fuels indispensable for its decarbonisation
Brussels
Raptis : The energy transition will require immense quantities of clean and affordable fuels for shipping
LEGISLATION
TRAN's OK to the EU Commission's proposal to update the pollution rules of the sea caused by ships
Brussels
Marinescu : It is necessary to effectively detect illegal discharges and to set amounts of sanctions that serve as a true deterrent
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
Bremerhaven
The containers were equal to 1.06 million teu (-6.0%)
PORTS
German port operators call for a policy for more incisive ports
Hamburg
Among the demands, a substantial increase in the perequative fund
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -5%
Hamburg
Containers return to grow
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
Geneva
It will be controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and Participated by MEDLOG (49%)
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -12.3% percent.
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
SHIPPING
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
Haifa
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -60.6% percent.
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent.
Hamburg
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -8.8% percent.
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has ordered two new ro-pax ships for La Méridionale
Marseille
Will be taken in delivery in the first quarter of 2027
CRUISES
In Ancona Fincantieri has delivered the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur
Ancona
It is the third ship carried out for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports increased by 3.5% percent.
Zagreb
Inaugurato il Palermo Marina Yachting
È uno dei più importanti interventi di rigenerazione urbana realizzati a Palermo dal dopoguerra
Growing container traffic handled by HHLA port terminals in the third quarter
COMPANIES
Growing container traffic handled by HHLA port terminals in the third quarter
Hamburg
Revenue down -7.7%
Agreement for the enhancement of the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona
SHIPYARDS
Agreement for the enhancement of the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona
Trieste / Ancona
The company will invest 40 million euros that will be submerged with 40 million euros in public funds. Renewal of concession for 40 years
SHIPPING
Evergreen accuses a -57.3% decline in quarterly revenue
Taipei
The Taiwanese containerized company has disclosed surcharge values for EU ETS
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -7.3%
Rome
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 14.5%
MSC Cruere confirms orders to Chantiers de l' Atlantique for two new 'World'-class ships
CRUISES
MSC Cruere confirms orders to Chantiers de l' Atlantique for two new 'World'-class ships
Geneva / St. Nazaire
They will be delivered in 2026 and 2027
INDUSTRY
Agreement to establish a productive and logistical hub of Volkswagen's seaside port of Port Said East
Agreement to establish a productive and logistical hub of Volkswagen's seaside port of Port Said East
The Cairo
Expected creation of 6,100 jobs
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
ASSOCIATIONS
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
Rome
Unanimous indication of the Commission of Designation
PORTS
In short the race for the construction of the new maritime station in Ravenna
Ravenna
The project includes the realization of the Dune Parc
INDUSTRY
Forkliftcenter provides 59 means of handling to Grimaldi Group
Amsterdam
In delivery 47 forklift trucks and 12 spintners
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 7.3% percent.
Valencia
In the first ten months of 2023, a decline of -6.1%
PORTS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay was inaugurated for tugboats
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : We have been missing for 25 years and have found the ideal logistics accommodation
PORTS
New dam of the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner
Rome
Rexi : will also control the work of the strategic subport tunnel
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by 2.1%
Rome
Eventful 2.65 million teu
PORTS
In the first ten months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -1.5%
Trieste
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 11.3%
PORTS
In October, containers in the port of Long Beach grew by 14.7% percent
Long Beach
In the first ten months of 2023, volumes were down by -17.8% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the ro-ro loads carried by the DFDS fleet fell by -5%
Copenhagen
On the Mediterranean routes traffic was 1.27 million linear metres (-4%)
PORTS
In October, container traffic in Singapore grew by 5.9% percent and Hong Kong fell -10.5% percent.
Hong Kong / Singapore
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagents, need a permanent table to manage the criticalities determined by construction sites in Genoa
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Umberto Ruggerone confirmed president of Assologistics
Milan
Renewed the Governing Council
SHIPYARDS
In the first nine months of 2023, the value of new orders at Fincantieri grew by 23.0% percent.
Trieste
Revenue up 1.3%
PORTS
Irto (PD Calabria) : the EU will support the safeguarding of competitiveness and productivity of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Brussels
SHIPYARDS
Turkey's Tersan Shipyard buys Norwegian shipyard Havyard Leirvik
Fosnavåg
The entire property will be ceded for 30 million Norwegian kroner
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas Line bought three container ships
Izmir
Two have a capacity of 1,440 teu and one of 1,221 teu
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the Danaos container charterer fell by 8% percent.
Athens
Operating profit in decrease of -11.8%
PORTS
Port of Thessaloniki, new tender for the expansion work of Molo 6
Thessaloniki
Cancelled the previous procedure
PORTS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
Focus on port reform
MEETINGS
At the Spezia the conference "Under the sign of the port"
The Spezia
Organized by the AdSP, will be held on November 10
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
CRUISES
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
The Valletta
New summer peak also of only passengers of Italian nationality
MEETINGS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
Focus on port reform
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2%
St. Petersburg
In the first ten months of 2023, a growth of 7.8%
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Central Tuscany Interport expects to quadruple freight trains
Lawn
Approved the new business plan
LOGISTICS
Greek NLS has acquired a majority stake in compatriate FERST Logistics
Pyreo
The company operates in the automotive industry
PORTS
Turkey's Admiral Container Lines approx in Venice
Venice
A new weekly service scale the Intermodal Venice Terminal in Porto Marghera
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease records record quarterly revenue
London
Decline in net profit after 13 quarters of growth
SHIPPING
In the July-September period, Finnlines ' revenues fell by -12.2% percent.
Helsinki
Net profit decreased by -69.1%
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -22.1%
Podgorica
Goods to and from Italy have grown by 44.2%
LOGISTICS
Brothers Cosulich constitutes an express delivery company in the United Kingdom
Felixstowe
Express Global Transport will be based in Felixstowe
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Rome
Will be in office in the four-year period 2024-2028
COMPANIES
CLS (TESYA group) increases its presence in the market for lift trucks
Milan
It will detect a new company to which Degrocar will confer assets related to traditional Mitsubishi-branded carts
