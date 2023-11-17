Hoekstra confirms the position of the EU Commission on the risk that EU ETS mini the competitiveness of European transhipment ports

In a written reply to a question by MEP Laura Ferrara of the 5-Star Movement that highlighted that the application from the next first January of the European directive no. 959 of 2023, which extends to maritime transport the scope of the European system for the exchange of emission allowances, " would entail heavy negative spillovers for the European port sector, in relation to the risk of a progressive relocation at the ports of North Africa of container transhipment activities, previously carried out in Italian and European airports, " today the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, has confirmed the position on the European Commission.
Hoekstra countered, in fact, that " the EU Emissions Trading System Directive (ETS) includes several measures to address the risk of avoidance, as circumvention could have adverse environmental and socioeconomic impacts. In particular, the risk of relocation of container transshipment activities outside the Union is addressed through a mitigation measure consisting of not taking into account the livelihoods of container ships in ports of transhipment of neighboring containers ". The European Commissioner recalled that "the extra-EU ports to be considered" adjacent container transhipment ports "will be identified in a Commission implementing regulation that will be adopted by December 31, 2023."
Hoekstra also confirmed how the European Commission will act to verify that, in addition to these port airports detected by the end of this year, with the application of the directive other extra-EU ports are being used to circumvent the rules. The Commission will monitor the conduct and impacts of the ETS, among other things, on the transfers of transhipment hubs and the competitiveness of the Union's maritime transport sector, " the Commission said. Every two years it will report to the European Parliament and the Council on the implementation of the ETS with respect to maritime transport. If appropriate, it will propose measures to ensure the effective implementation of the ETS. Such measures could include more requirements for travel in which the risk of evasion is greater, such as by and for a port located in the vicinity of the Union. "
"At the same time, the Commission considers that the adoption of an effective market-based global measure is the best way to avoid circumvention," Hoekstra said. The Commission is fully committed to supporting progress at the International Maritime Organization. "
"Finally, the Member States can support the decarbonisation of ports, and the Innovation Fund will pay particular attention to the maritime sector," the EU commissioner said in a statement. There will be opportunities to increase the competitiveness of EU ports, including through the realization of infrastructure for renewable and low-carbon fuels. "