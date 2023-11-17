In short the race for the construction of the new maritime station in Ravenna
The project includes the realization of the Dune Park
Ravenna
November 17, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Centre North said that, with the approval of the Ministry of the Environment, the process was concluded for the start of the work of realization of the Park of the Dune and the new maritime station in Porto Corsini (Ravenna). It was therefore taken the last step that will allow it to be able to start with the tender for the construction work of the new maritime station and the ten hectares some of the public green of the Dune Park, in the vicinity of the passenger terminal.
