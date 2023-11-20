Uiltransport, the Port System Authorities must maintain their public legal nature

"The Port System Authorities must maintain their public legal nature." The Secretary General and the National Secretary of Uiltransport, Claudio Tarlazzi and Marco Odone, commenting on the debate these days around the work of the Transport Commission in the House on the reform of the legislation. port. "It is important to remain central to the value of the regulatory framework focused on the advertising environment because this type of regulation has ensured the balanced development of ports between the public interest, private interests," he said. and the protection of workers who are a key part of portuality. "
"We consider the debate on the legal nature of the System Authorities on possible privatisations of the ports that are not fully averted, and more directly on the issues affecting the workers," the two representatives of the syndication-of the elements of serious uncertainty and confusion that are worrying and also risk slowing down the investment planning for the development of portuality. Equally worrying is the lack of attention from the government on these issues and also for this reason we have proclaimed the strike that was held yesterday. "
"Port workers, despite advances in technology, have also been exposed to risk of injury and extreme microclimatic conditions, so we continue to demand that this type of work be done." recognised as an usurant by the rules on the pension plan as well. In this sense, the rule that provides for the establishment of the fund for the pension advance of these workers, a fund that now counts almost two years of delay from the birth of the norm and for which there is a great need, is to be concretized. The standard between the other sees the agreement and the union parties agree on its need to facilitate turnover and for this reason they have decided to support the financing beyond the norm that it uses a portion of the taxes on goods. "
"On these issues, the Uiltransport has no intention of abdicating and will therefore always be at the centre of our union initiatives and mobilization," he said.