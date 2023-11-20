Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality

Uniport, the Portug-based National Union, has been promoted to a conference on December 5 in Rome on the invitation of the title " The future of Italian bearer. Year-end budget and new challenges " that will be held at the Hotel de La Ville, in Via Sistina, 69, at 18.30. In addition to the president of Uniport, Pasquale Legora De Feo, at the event will be attended by Sebastiano Musumeci, Minister of the Sea and Civil Protection, Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, PNRR and Mezzogiorno, Orazio Schillaci, Minister for the Health, Claudio Durigon, undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, Tullio Ferrante, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, and Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. The conference will be moderated by TG1 journalist Laura Chimento.