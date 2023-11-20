Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Uniport are proposing to recognize the usurant work to some sections of port workers

Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Fise-Uniport will propose the inclusion in the budget bill of a norm to recognize the usurant work to some sections of port workers, enabling it to facilitate a generational relay.
A proposal that-explained the four datory associations of portuality and the Association of Italian Ports in a statement-also notes the hot phase of port traffic, with a stagnation in the operation of the ports that-they have specified the organizations-it is " natural consequence of the economic situation and the trend of consumption. Past the euphoria of 2022 (post pandemics)-explained Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Uniport-import-export trades (80% of which transit for our ports) have returned to pre- 2019 levels and therefore the marginality for business is contained : this is added to the increases in costs-canons concessional dealerships, energy costs, and the cost of equipment-and uncertainty in the scenarios of the coming years, with consequent slowdowns in the investment capacity ".
" More than 50% of the port workers are more than 50 years old and it is evident that this factor affects both generational replacement (without growth and slowing down), and the ability to retrain professional profiles. (moving from manual mode to digitized processes is not easy) both on the ability of the staff to be appealing on the labour market : also a good part of the typical and historical activities of port work brings the worker, over time, to have to be reemployed in other tasks-hardly detectable-because of the problems induced by the continued work of night works, works in share, physical work. For this reason, it is necessary to start a path that individuals some cases of port work between the work of usurant work : to facilitate a sustainable quiescence of workers, to start a balanced process of generational turnover, allow-throughout the system of portuality-to address the challenges of the coming years with a greater capacity for organizational planning as well. "
" The theme that we want to represent is shared by the whole world of portuality : the datory associations of the terminalists, port enterprises and port companies, trade unions, the Port System Authority : this may not not have a value per se. This is not the first time that the theme of the port job equation = usurante work is being placed. We trust that it will be the first time that a useful path will be launched to finalise the most appropriate tools in favour of the work and organisation of our businesses for the Italian portuality sector, while waiting for the fund for the early retirement of port workers, predicted by a norm of 2021, will finally find its own actuative path. "