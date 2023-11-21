Agreement between the AdSP of Western Liguria and the State Police for the contrast to cybercrimes

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Police aimed at the prevention and countering of cybercrimes. The agreement consolidates a synergy started years ago in view of the strategic role of the port authority and the need to enhance and perfect its IT security for the benefit of the entire port cluster as well.
The cooperation model, which strengthens the system of prevention and security through the sharing of intervention procedures and information as well as the programming of formative meetings, aims to protect in synergistic and efficient ways the resources of the Country System for the benefit of the entire community, contributing to the containment of operating costs resulting from disruptions of services provided through computer and telecommunications systems. The State Police have long been, exclusively, through the C.N.A.I.P.I.C., the National Anticrimine Computer Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure of the Postal Police Service and Communications of Rome, a relevant activities of prevention and repression of cybercrimes that target the computerized infrastructure of critical nature and national significance.