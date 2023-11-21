The Canaries want to have more say in the management of ports and airports in the archipelago

The government of the Canary Islands wants to have more say in the management of ports and airports in the archipelago and today it has announced that it will urge the government in Madrid to accept this request as provided for in the Statute of Autonomy of the Canary Islands. To this end, the Minister of Public Works, Building and Mobility, Pablo Rodríquez, has said he will ask for the convening of a joint Canary Islands-state commission with the aim of approving a law providing for the participation of the Canaries to the regulation, planning, programming and management of its ports and airports.
" The ports and airports of the Canary Islands are strategic infrastructure for any territory, but above all for our own that is absolutely conditioned by connectivity and air and maritime mobility. The state must respect the obligations imposed on it by our Statute of Autonomy and abide by this rule of which, to date, we have no news that demands the participation of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands in the management of the airports and ports that are essential tools not only for our economic and social integration, but also for all the necessary measures to be carried out to ensure, in general, connectivity. "