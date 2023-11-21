testata inforMARE
PORTS
The port of Naples is preparing to close 2023 with a record passenger traffic
Annunziata : This year the crucierists will rise to 1.6 million for 448 approx
Napoli
November 21, 2023
The port of Naples is preparing to close 2023 with a traffic of passengers and record cruises. "In October, we reached out to eight people in October," said Andrea Annunziata, president of the Port Authority of the Port of the Port of the Tyrreno of the Tyrrhenian Sea, a delegation from the Italian Corpo Consolar. millions of eventful passengers. This year the Cruserists will rise to the record number of 1.6 million for 448 approx. Numbers that will require further engagement on our part in ensuring services and infrastructure at the height of such a demand for tourism. "

"Environmental protection and security is the pivot of this programming, which is also guaranteed by the egregious work of the Capitaneries," said Annunziata, who is also the president of the capital. We will shortly be relying on the ban on the electrification of quays, the so-called cold ironing ; within the next year we are counting on starting the liquefied natural gas, without forgetting the potential of hydrogen for the production of energy ".
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRUCKING
European Parliament : European Parliament's proposal to reduce CO2 emissions
Strasbourg / Brussels
T&E, launched a lifeline to the oil industry by supporting the loophole of biofuels
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the green light of the EU Parliament to the draft regulation Net Zero Industry Act
Brussels
The recognition that sustainable maritime fuels are zero-impact technologies is a significant step forward.
COMPANIES
At the end of the Opa on HHLA the MSC group holds about 14% of the capital of the terminalist company
Hamburg
With the shares in hand at the city-state administration of Hamburg the total rises to 84, 21%, lower than the 90% threshold that would attract the squeeze out
JOBS
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Uniport propose to recognize the usurant work to some sections of port workers
Genoa
SAFETY & SECURITY
Agreement between the AdSP of Western Liguria and the State Police for the contrast to cybercrimes
Genoa
The aim is to enhance and perfect the IT security of the institution and the port cluster
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
SHIPPING
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
ACCIDENTS
Seized in the Red Sea the PCTC Galaxy Leader of Japanese NYK
Tokyo
The action was claimed by the Houthi militias who declared Israeli ships "legitimate targets"
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
In the third quarter of this year, 6,523 vessels were transited (+ 4.3%)
PORTS
Uiltransport, the Port System Authorities must maintain their public legal nature
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone : Port work is recognized as an usurant
PORTS
Hoekstra confirms the EU Commission's position on the risk that EU ETS mini the competitiveness of European transhipment ports
Brussels
The European commissioner recalled that the list of "neighbouring container transhipment ports"-which currently includes Tanger Med and Port Said East-will be completed by December 31
SHIPYARDS
Harland & Wolff-Austal Agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units
SHIPPING
ECSA urges EU not to subtract from shipping clean fuels indispensable for its decarbonisation
Brussels
Raptis : The energy transition will require immense quantities of clean and affordable fuels for shipping
LEGISLATION
TRAN's OK to the EU Commission's proposal to update the pollution rules of the sea caused by ships
Brussels
Marinescu : It is necessary to effectively detect illegal discharges and to set amounts of sanctions that serve as a true deterrent
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
Bremerhaven
The containers were equal to 1.06 million teu (-6.0%)
PORTS
German port operators call for a policy for more incisive ports
Hamburg
Among the demands, a substantial increase in the perequative fund
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -5%
Hamburg
Containers return to grow
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
Geneva
It will be controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and Participated by MEDLOG (49%)
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -12.3% percent.
Lubiana
In September, a decline of -29.6%
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
SHIPPING
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
Haifa
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -60.6% percent.
PORTS
LEGISLATION
The Canaries want to have more say in the management of ports and airports in the archipelago
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Madrid will be asked to convene a joint Canaries-State Commission on Thursday.
PORTS
Traffic drops in ports of Barcelona and Algeciras in October
Barcelona / Algeciras
Last month, shipping containers handled by the two shelves fell by -0.4% percent and -3.0% percent.
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the third quarter, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 22.3% percent.
Basel
In the first nine months, the increase was 20.0% percent.
COMPANIES
The title of DIS admitted to negotiations on the OTCQX ® Best Market in the USA
Luxembourg
Market segment dedicated to international companies
PORTS
At Galata Museum of the Sea of Genoa a simulator will allow you to discover the activities of the port
Genoa
From Thursday the installation will be accessible to the public
PORTS
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
Joy Tauro
The Calabrian climbed plans to close 2023 with a record-level container traffic
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines communicates to customers the amounts of surcharge for EU ETS
Shanghai
They will be applied from the next first January
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 7.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the first ten months of 2023, 7.12 million teu (-16.6%) were handled.
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
ASSOCIATIONS
PORTS
In short the race for the construction of the new maritime station in Ravenna
Ravenna
The project includes the realization of the Dune Parc
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
INDUSTRY
Forkliftcenter provides 59 means of handling to Grimaldi Group
Amsterdam
In delivery 47 forklift trucks and 12 spintners
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 7.3% percent.
Valencia
In the first ten months of 2023, a decline of -6.1%
PORTS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay was inaugurated for tugboats
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : We have been missing for 25 years and have found the ideal logistics accommodation
PORTS
New dam of the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner
Rome
Rexi : will also control the work of the strategic subport tunnel
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by 2.1%
Rome
Eventful 2.65 million teu
PORTS
In the first ten months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -1.5%
Trieste
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 11.3%
PORTS
In October, containers in the port of Long Beach grew by 14.7% percent
Long Beach
In the first ten months of 2023, volumes were down by -17.8% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the ro-ro loads carried by the DFDS fleet fell by -5%
Copenhagen
On the Mediterranean routes traffic was 1.27 million linear metres (-4%)
PORTS
In October, container traffic in Singapore grew by 5.9% percent and Hong Kong fell -10.5% percent.
Hong Kong / Singapore
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagents, need a permanent table to manage the criticalities determined by construction sites in Genoa
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Umberto Ruggerone confirmed president of Assologistics
Milan
Renewed the Governing Council
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
SHIPYARDS
In the first nine months of 2023, the value of new orders at Fincantieri grew by 23.0% percent.
Trieste
Revenue up 1.3%
PORTS
Irto (PD Calabria) : the EU will support the safeguarding of competitiveness and productivity of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Brussels
SHIPYARDS
Turkey's Tersan Shipyard buys Norwegian shipyard Havyard Leirvik
Fosnavåg
The entire property will be ceded for 30 million Norwegian kroner
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas Line bought three container ships
Izmir
Two have a capacity of 1,440 teu and one of 1,221 teu
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the Danaos container charterer fell by 8% percent.
Athens
Operating profit in decrease of -11.8%
PORTS
Port of Thessaloniki, new tender for the expansion work of Molo 6
Thessaloniki
Cancelled the previous procedure
CRUISES
