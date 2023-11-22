Maersk signs off an off-take deal with Chinese Goldwind for large-scale supplies of green methanol
Expected an annual volume of 500mila tons as of 2026
Copenaghen
November 22, 2023
The Maersk shipowner group has signed an off-take agreement with Chinese Goldwind to secure the large-scale supply of green methanol providing for the supply of an annual volume of 500mila tonnes of fuel that will be used to allow the first 12 methanol-fueled container carriers ordered by the Maersk to operate at low carbon emissions, with the first ships of the capacity of 16,000 teu that will begin to be taken in delivery in the first quarter of next year.
The aim is to obtain the first supply, volume consisting of a mix of green bio-methanol and synthetic methanol, in 2026. Goldwind will produce these volumes at the Hinggan League plant, in northeastern China, employing wind power.
