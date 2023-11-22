The new Marebonus, Sea Modal Shift, is in "Official Gazette." "As of December 6, the information technology platform will be available to access immediately to the end of the day," Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, said on the sidelines of the conference. amount of EUR 42 million in order to directly incentivise the drivers towards the choice of the maritime mode of freight transport. The measure has a total allocation of around 83 million for the activities carried out from 2023 to 2026, of which around 42 will be committed to annuity 2023-2024.