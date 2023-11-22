From the cylinder of port reform a company will be born

A single central company, probably a Spa, which has to account for a board of directors, which selects and makes investments and operates on the basis of an industrial plan. This "company" would be the hub of the port reform that is being discussed and of which nothing is known, except that the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, who has been instructed by his minister Salvini to take care of the what, to this "company," modeled on the Spanish Puertos del Estado, would mean maybe assign these skills.
Nothing is known about more than a reform that still seems destined to give birth to "one organism," not known to "how much" public participation, but perhaps even to private participation as it would evocht the word "company." Or an exclusive public participation Spa like Puertos del Estado, for which the word "entity" could be more appropriately entrusted, if this (horror!) does not evoke in the imaginary collective bureaucracy and inefficiency.
A reform of which today Rixi spoke at a conference in Palermo and of which, it is hoped, speaks more widely, entering into merit, on more constructive occasions such as comparisons with representatives of the Port System Authorities and with the social partners of the entire port sector-a port maritime and, finally, with political parties called at least to confront a bill.
Not for anything else, but to really understand what you're talking about and not to waste any words spoken or written.