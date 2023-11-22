The general council of Confitarma unanimously votes Zanetti as the new president-designate

Today, the General Council of Confitarma, chaired by the
President pro tempore Mariella Amoretti, voted unanimously
the director Mario Zanetti as the new chairman appointed by
present to the elective assembly to be held next 13
December. On the occasion of the meeting, Amoretti thanked on behalf of the
of the entire Italian Shipowners' Confederation, the past president
Mario Mattioli «for the valuable work done in years marked by
exceptional events such as, among others," Amoretti recalled
The pandemic and the evolution of the shipowners' associations.
Confitarma, under the leadership of President Mattioli - underlined
- has been able to relaunch the country's attention to the role of the
Italian maritime transport, achieving important goals.
I am sure that we have laid the foundations for a more sustainable Confederation.
and that the incoming president and the team that will support him
)the Vice-Presidents Mariella Amoretti, Cesare d'Amico, Guido Grimaldi
and Lorenzo Matacena), will be able to leverage this important legacy
to continue the route that sees us more and more as a reference
national and international institutions'.