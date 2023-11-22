Collaboration between Fincantieri and IIT for robotics applied to operator assistance and safety

Fincantieri and Fondazione Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT)
have signed a letter of intent to assess the possibility of
to launch joint initiatives in the field of applied robotics
assistance and safety of operators. Collaboration
will initially focus on the development of
prototype robotics, both autonomous and collaborative, to
carrying out remote inspections and assisting operators,
on exoskeletons for lower and upper limbs to be applied to
specific production and logistics activities, and
on the introduction of technologies dedicated to high-performance operations.
risk (including working at height). Objective of the
Collaboration is the improvement of security levels
and the efficiency of production processes.