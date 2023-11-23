Rhenus Overland Italy buys Pesenti Transport & Logistics

Rhenus Overland Italy of the German group Rhenus Logistics has acquired the Pesenti Transport & Logistic Srl, a company of Tose Above (Bergamo) specializing in national, international and integrated logistics transport. The Italian family has more than 60 years of history in the world of transportation and has started operations with a fleet of five of its own vehicles to arrive at a 25-tractor ownership park and 50 trailer and 50 semitrailer. As a result of the acquisition, Pesenti will maintain its own denomination and organizational structure with Benedict Pesenti in the role of CEO.
" With the acquisition, which was signed on November 10, the CEO of Rhenus Logistics Spa, Guglielmo Davide Tassone, is consolidating our position in an area of high industrial and production density in Lombardy, considered the engine of the Italian economy with more than 20% percent of Italian Gdp, and especially in the Bergamo area. Both companies are strongly geared to the satisfaction of their customers, which is why we believe it is critical to maintain outstanding balances and to ensure market stability. "
" The maintenance of the salting origins and values that have been the driving elements of our company are fundamental to us and have been the reason why we have assessed that Rhenus Logistics could, even in quality of new shareholder, be a guarantor and give further impetus to the dynamic environment that distinguishes our company. "