Tunisian OMMP has ordered six tugboats at the Turkish Med Marine shipyard
These are means with a tensile capacity of 60 tons
Istanbul/La Goulette
November 23, 2023
The Tunisian port authority Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP) has ordered the Turkish shipyard Med Marine to supply six tugs with a traction capacity of 60 tonnes. They are naval means of the 28-meter length of the RAstar 2800 series designed by Canadian Robert Allan.
