Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates a new IT centre in Chennai

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has opened a
new information technology centre in Chennai, India,
created in a joint venture with the Indian company Solverminds, a
IT specialized in solutions for the
Liner sea transport. The Indian center is the third largest
made by the German company, which already has two
IT Technology Centers in Gdansk and Hamburg.
In India's new Hapag-Lloyd Technology Center (HLTC)
180 people will work. "In the medium term," he said,
Donya-Florence Amer, Head of IT & Human Resources at
Hapag-Lloyd - we plan to increase the number of talents in the
our HLTC rising to 300-400 specialists." Solverminds
has been cooperating with Hapag-Lloyd since 2017 on the development of solutions
Computer.