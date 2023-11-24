Impala Terminals buys the HES Hartel Tank Terminal in Rotterdam at auction

The terminal operator company Impala Terminals, which is
a 50:50 joint venture between Trafigura, a Singapore-based group
specialized in commodity trading, and the company
Australian investment company and fund manager IFM Investors,
won the auction for the sale of the HES Hartel Tank Terminal,
companies of the HES International group referred to at the beginning of
This year, a state of insolvency has been declared.
Construction of a liquid bulk terminal in the port is underway
Rotterdam with a capacity of 1.3 million cubic metres.
Completion of the acquisition of HES Hartel Tank
Terminal to be renamed Impala Energy Infrastructure
Netherlands. Impala has announced that it will invest additional
€90-100 million over the next two years to
complete the construction of the terminal, which was interrupted at the end of the
2022, which will have more than 50 tanks and will initially give
70 people.