A ship seized in the Gulf of Aden and one hit by a drone in the Indian Ocean

On Monday off the coast of Aden, Yemen, the seizing of the tanker occurred. Central Park
, an attack that is likely to be attributable to the heightening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The incident follows the one that occurred on Friday in the Indian Ocean, also likely to be related to the effects of the conflict, when the container ship CMA CGM Symi
was hit by a Shahed-136 suicide drone that damaged the ship without hurting any crew members. The aircraft carrier is part of the French CMA CGM fleet but is owned by the Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore, a company of Israeli entrepreneur Idan Ofer who is the brother of Eyal Ofer, owner of London-based Zodiac Maritime, company that owns the tanker Central Park
.
The attacks, known by major global news agencies on the basis of information from military and intelligence sources, have not yet been claimed and follow the seizure of the PCTC. Galaxy Leader happened last November 19 in the Red Sea ( of the November 20 2023).