In the third quarter, the index of turnover for transport services showed a negative trend change

In the third quarter of 2023, the seasonally adjusted index of the
Services revenues increased by +0.9% compared to the previous year.
previous quarter. The raw overall index recorded,
On the other hand, an increase, in trend terms, of +1.6%. He made it
Istat has known today, specifying that in the transport sector alone it is
A cyclical change was marked
nil (n), while the year-on-year change declined
-3.2% compared to the third quarter of 2022, which is the only
negative trend change between the various service sectors.
In particular, in the third quarter of 2023, the
turnover of land and pipeline transport services
positive cyclical and trend changes
respectively +1.1% and +2.0% over the second quarter of 2023 and
on the third quarter of 2022. Regarding transport services
maritime and waterborne changes have been recorded
-2.6% and a year-on-year change
+8.5%, while both positive changes (+2.0% and
+9.1%) were recorded for air transport and changes
both negative (-1.1% and -12.1%) for warehousing and
transport support activities. Also positive are the
Cyclical and year-on-year changes in the turnover index of
postal services and courier activities, which were equal to
at +0.7% and +0.9% respectively.