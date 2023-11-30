Ok to the transfer of the concession of Terminal Ferry Barcelona to the Grimaldi group

Yesterday the Authority's Board of Directors
Port of Barcelona has authorized Terminal Ferry Barcelona,
a company of the Armas Trasmediterránea group, a
transfer its concession to Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona of the
Italian shipping group Grimaldi, concession covering
an area of 100,000 square metres on the Sant Bertran and Ponent piers,
while the terminal of the Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona, opened in
Mid 2013
(
of 2
July
2013), occupies an area of 87,000 square meters on the piers
Ponent, Costa and Contradic.
Last May, the Spanish antitrust authority CNMC had
authorised Grimaldi to acquire the management of the Barcelona Ferry Terminal
(
of 4
May 2023). The CNMC had made this operation conditional on the
return of 44,000 square meters to the Port Authority
of the Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona between the Costa quays
and Contradic and 650 meters of preferential mooring right
at the same quays.
Grimaldi, through Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona, will manage
therefore both terminals under a single concession.