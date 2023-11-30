testata inforMARE
03 December 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:38 GMT+1
PORTS
Ok to the transfer of the concession of Terminal Ferry Barcelona to the Grimaldi group
Resolution of the Catalan Port Authority after the green light from the antitrust authority
Barcellona/Napoli
November 30, 2023
Yesterday the Authority's Board of Directors Port of Barcelona has authorized Terminal Ferry Barcelona, a company of the Armas Trasmediterránea group, a transfer its concession to Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona of the Italian shipping group Grimaldi, concession covering an area of 100,000 square metres on the Sant Bertran and Ponent piers, while the terminal of the Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona, opened in Mid 2013 ( of 2 July 2013), occupies an area of 87,000 square meters on the piers Ponent, Costa and Contradic.

Last May, the Spanish antitrust authority CNMC had authorised Grimaldi to acquire the management of the Barcelona Ferry Terminal ( of 4 May 2023). The CNMC had made this operation conditional on the return of 44,000 square meters to the Port Authority of the Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona between the Costa quays and Contradic and 650 meters of preferential mooring right at the same quays.

Grimaldi, through Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona, will manage therefore both terminals under a single concession.
INSTITUTIONS
The IMO Assembly elected the members of its Council for the biennium 2024-2025
London
On Thursday, the election of the president and vice president
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
BLS Cargo hopes for measures to support rail freight transport on the Rhine-Alps corridor
Bern
To penalize this mode are mainly the construction sites, the prices of rail tracks and energy.
PORTS
On Tuesday in Livorno, the experimental phase of the Single Customs and Controls will be launched.
Livorno
The system favours the coordinated and concurrent control of controls
SHIPPING
Record shipping traffic for November in Suez Canal
Ismailia
2,264 ships transited (+ 4.3%)
COMPANIES
Fincantieri will acquire Remazel Engineering
Trieste
The Company specializes in the design and supply of highly customized and high complexity equipment topside equipment
PORTS
FEPORT, ETA, EMPA and ECASBA are urging the EU Commission to assess without delay the negative impact on European ports of the extension of the ETS to shipping
TRANSPORTATION
In the third quarter, the turnover index of the transport services marked a negative trend.
Rome
The conjunctural variation is nothing
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Tanger Med has handled more than 2.2 million containers (+ 13%)
Anjra / Casablanca
In the first nine months of 2023, the total was 6.1 million teu (+ 9.3%)
CRUISES
GPH has detected shares of Royal Caribbean in cruise terminals at ports in Barcelona, Malaga, Singapore and Lisbon
London
The American group has sold 38% percent of the capital of Barcelona Port Investments to Global Ports Holding.
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in the port of Genoa grew 4.2% percent, while in Savona-I went down -0.9% percent.
Genoa
The remarkable increase of the crucierists continues
SHIPPING
Confitarma, urgent the simplification of the Italian maritime order
Rome
Coccia : the rapid and concrete implementation of the Ddl n. 673 will be the first step to reviving the Italian flag
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Swiss transport tax will be increased in Switzerland to finance transalpine freight rail traffic
Bern
5% markup of TTPCT with decompetition from the first January 2025
In October, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 5.9% percent
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 5.9% percent
Beijing
The only loads to and from abroad have increased by 9.1% percent. The containers were equal to 23 million teu (+ 2.9%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Mattioli confirmed President of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
Elected the new council for the three years 2024-2027
SHIPYARDS
At the construction site Monfalcone of the Fincantieri was the launch of the Mein Schiff Relax
ENVIRONMENT
France assesses the possibilities of autonomously producing e-fuel for decarbonisation of aircraft and ships
Angers
An ADEME study envisage two scenarios and estimates the necessary resources
PORTS
Still a quarter of a drop in goods at European Union ports
Kirchberg
In the first three months of 2023, with the exception of liquid bulk bulk, all types of cargoes decreased
Meyer Turku delivered the Icon of the Seas to Royal Caribbean International
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Turku delivered the Icon of the Seas at Royal Caribbean International
Miami / Turku
It has a gross tonnage of 250,800 tons and can accommodate up to 5,610 passengers
SHIPPING
A delegation from Confitarma has been received by the government
Rome
Illustrate the needs and expectations, exhausted and not, of the shipowner sector
ACCIDENTS
Unmanned ferry stranded in Sicily
Rome
Due to the breaking of the trailer cable the ship "Lider Prestij" has remained in the balmy of the waves
SHIPPING
Ellerman seals a slot agreement with MSC related to transatlantic shipping routes
London
It will enter into force on the first January
PORTS
AdSP of the Northern Adriatic, the Management Committee approves the third change in budget
Venice
Confirmed the adjustment of 25.15% of maritime demanial canons for 2024
ASSOCIATIONS
Revamped the North East Confectural Steering
Venice
Paolo Salvaro confirmed to the presidency, while Manuel Scortegagna was appointed vice president.
COMPANIES
GNV starts a new recruiting campaign
Genoa
The first date on Monday and Tuesday in Naples
COMPANIES
Logistics group Public Spinelli publishes its first Sustainability Budget
Genoa
PORTS
ASSOCIATIONS
The IMO assembly unanimously confirms the appointment of Velasco as secretary general
London
The term, lasting four years, will begin next January.
SHIPYARDS
Launched in Ancona the cruise ship Viking Vela
Trieste
It will be delivered at the end of 2024
PORTS
Port of the Spezia, signed the contract for the realization of the new pier cruises
The Spezia
Expected two benches of the length of 393 and 339 meters
COMPANIES
d' Amico International Shipping will become part of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index
Luxembourg
Includes the 60 companies with the largest market capitalization listed on the MTA and MIV markets of Borsa Italiana
COMPANIES
Santi Casciano appointed CEO of the Going Gateway and Reefer Terminal
Go Ligure
Will take office on December 15
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Rexi : signed the conventions with 12 interports for more than 11 million intended for completion of the network
Rome
The notice for an additional eight million euros will be published shortly.
INDUSTRY
Saipem has awarded two offshore contracts worth about 1.9 billion
Milan
Are related to activities in Guyana and in Brazil
PORTS
At the port of Spezia it has been facilitated access to LNG-powered merchant ships
The Spezia
The soak of these units is governed by an Ordinance of the Capitanery in Porto
Maersk Group comes out of the capital of Norway's Höegh Autoliners
Oslo
Sold the last 20 million shares
ACCIDENTS
End the ferry disincite operations Lider Prestij
Rome
You will now proceed to check the safety standards of navigation
ACCIDENTS
Liberated the tanker Central Park
Tampa
The intervention of the Combined Maritime Force TF 151 made the attackers desisting, forced into surrender
A ship seized in the Gulf of Aden and one hit by a drone in the Indian Ocean
Attacks on the "Central Park" oil tanker and the "CMA CGM Symi" container ship
LOGISTICS
Gruber Logistics has opened a new branch in France
Time
It is headquartered in Lyon and will focus on providing comprehensive logistics services
ASSOCIATIONS
The Propeller Club Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara is born
Marina di Carrara
In the association, the number of inscribed members is growing from the apusian port.
PORTS
Delivery of deliveries to the summit of the Port System of the Straits of the Straits
Messina
Mega has recalled the obstacles encountered throughout his tenure
PORTS
PORTS
Concluded the authorizing process to build the drawers of the new foranea dam in Genoa to go to Ligure
Genoa
Initially five will be made that will be placed in defence of the construction site.
PORTS
Ok of the City Council at the Regulatory Plan of the Marina Port of Carrara
Marina di Carrara
AdSP satisfaction for the green light to the new planning tool expected since 1981
PORTS
Impala Terminals buy at auction the HES Hartel Tank Terminal in Rotterdam
Geneva
The construction of the terminal for liquid bulk in the Dutch port will be completed thanks to a further investment
LEGISLATION
A Implementing Regulation specifies the terms of management of the shipping companies for the EU ETS
Brussels
It was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates a new computer center in Chennai
Hamburg
It is made in partnership with India's Solverminds
PORTS
Tunisian OMMP has ordered six tugboats at Turkish shipyard Med Marine
Istanbul / The Goulette
These are means with a tensile capacity of 60 tonnes
LOGISTICS
Rhenus Overland Italy buys Pesenti Transport & Logistics
Lauzac
The company has a fleet of 25 tractors and 50 between trailers and semitrailer
INDUSTRY
Collaboration of Fincantieri and IIT for robotics applied to the assistance and safety of operators
Trieste / Genoa
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
PORTS
From the cylinder of port reform a company will be born
Palermo
A Central Spa that would select investment
SHIPPING
The new Marebonus is in "Official Gazette"
Palermo
Rixi : Since December 6, the IT platform will be available to access incentives
