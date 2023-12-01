Record ship traffic for the month of November in the Suez Canal

Last month, 2,264 ships passed through the Suez Canal.
This number represents the new record for ship traffic for the
month of November and an increase of +4.3% on November 2022 when
The previous peak of transits related to this year had been marked.
month. The new high for November has been released
by the Suez Canal Authority, perhaps also with the intention of
to reassure markets concerned about a possible reduction in the
Traffic in the canal in light of the very recent attacks on ships
that travel the route to and from the Egyptian canal that passes through the
Red Sea and Indian Ocean caused by acts of piracy
but also the repercussions of the Israeli-Hamas war and the
ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Transit fees paid by ships that last month
through the channel, generated revenues of €854.7 million
dollars, with a significant increase of +20.3% over November 2022
which is part of the trend of accentuated increase in revenues from
from the ship traffic in place since April 2021 when, resolved
The incident of the stranding of the container ship that the month
had blocked the activity for almost a week
In the canal, maritime traffic had begun to grow
quickly and consistently.