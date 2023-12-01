Fincantieri will acquire Remazel Engineering

Fincantieri has agreed on the main terms and conditions for
the purchase from Advanced Technology Industrial Group of 100% of the
shares of Remazel Engineering, a company with its head office in
Chiuduno (Bergamo) and operational offices in Trieste, as well as in China
and Brazil, and with over thirty years of experience in the
Design and supply of highly
customized and highly complex for handling,
lifting and anchoring, to launch and retrieve solutions for
underwater vehicles, particularly used in the
involved in the energy transition of the offshore segment, as well as
in the production of critical components for gas turbines. In 2022
Remazel, which has more than 160 employees, reported revenues of more than
€100 million.
Fincantieri explained that with this transaction it intends to
accelerate the growth of their technological skills,
engineering and construction in the offshore and subsea sectors, and
The operation allows the group to gain capacity
highly specialized in the design and supply of topsides
state-of-the-art equipment, increasing its role as a partner
of the main international operators in the field of marine and
Subsea Energy.
"The operation," the CEO specified
of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - is the first
an important part of the development strategy in the
offshore and subsea technology operations, while fostering the
consolidation in Italy of one of the sector's excellences
national industrial industry'. "The current positioning of
Remazel - added Folgiero - also allows Fincantieri to
strengthen its position in fast-growing sectors,
such as underwater operations and offshore wind,
covering the highest value-added activities in the chain
of value. Diving, in particular, represents the
new geopolitical domain, of great strategic importance both in terms of
civil and defence sectors'.
Fincantieri announced that the agreement relating to
acquisition, which is expected to be completed by
year-end, will provide for a fee based on an enterprise
value of €78 million, subject to closing, provided for in the
during the first quarter of 2024, to adjustments typical for a
operation of this type.