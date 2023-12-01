The Spinelli logistics group publishes its first Sustainability Report

The Spinelli logistics group has presented its first Annual Report
Sustainability that highlights the economic value of the
distributed by the company on the territory to stakeholders
(employees, suppliers, local community and shareholders), who
amounts to €155.6 million. The report also highlights how
Almost all of this figure has a direct impact
on the national territory and in particular on Liguria, with 89%
of the total expenditure on local suppliers and
on the national territory. In addition, the report specifies that in 2022
the company, which at the end of the year had 645 employees with 69 new
hires that took place during the year, consumed -2% of
compared to the previous year and increased by +3%
self-produced energy from photovoltaic plants compared to 2001.
The Sustainability Report also provides a snapshot of the
economic performance of the Italian logistics group, which closed
2022 with a production value of €195.6 million, in
strong growth of +20.1% over the previous year. More
the increase in production costs, which amounted to
155.3 million (+14.8%). Ebitda was
amounted to €40.3 million (+45.7%), operating profit to €40.0 million
(+41.8%) and net profit at €29.1 million (+38.8%).
"From the point of view of economic values," he commented
Roberto Spinelli, at the helm of the company together with his father Aldo - i
positive results achieved in the last financial year are a source of
Great satisfaction and pride. We know that there are
new challenges to which we must pay the utmost attention, first and foremost
all that of the decarbonization of Italian ports. The group
Spinelli will play an important role in the epochal
transformations in the sector, following the impetus of the 2030 Agenda
of the UN that will remain a source of inspiration from now on."