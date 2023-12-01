PSA of the Northern Adriatic, the Management Committee approves the third budget change

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority of the
North Adriatic Sea unanimously approved the
Third list of changes to the institution's 2023 budget
and the updating of the three-year public works programme
2023-2025. The Authority announced that the incoming changes
amounted to €107.0 million and those expected to be released to €107.1 million
Million. In both cases, most of the incoming mail
and outgoing is related to State funding from the Plan
for the complementary investments that the Port Authority has
for the works for the new container terminal
Montesyndial. The updated balance sheet therefore envisages a result of
€23.8 million with an economic result
of €2.1 million and a final cash balance of €141.1 million.
The agenda item relating to the scale of the tariff
on tariff items for State-owned maritime fees for the
2024, the Committee, supported by an opinion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Infrastructure and Transport, confirmed the adjustment of the
+25.15% of rents calculated on the basis of the criteria of the decree
Ministerial Decree of 19 July 1089 and art. 1 and 4 of Law 494/1993 only
for tabular values, without adjusting upwards any
increases compared to the minimums already applied.
Finally, it was decided to grant concessions
state-owned property for activities in port areas to companies
Cantiere Navale Serenissima Srl and Bresciani Srl for long operations
the east and west banks of the Industrial Canal respectively
Brentella-Marghera.