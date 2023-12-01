The IMO Assembly elected the members of its Council for the two-year period 2024-2025

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in
course at the organisation's headquarters in London, elected the
members of its Board for the two-year period 2024-2025. In
Category A, which includes the ten nations that have the highest
interest in providing international maritime services, have been
China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama,
Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, and United States. In category B
of the IMO Council, which is made up of ten nations that
have the greatest interest in international maritime trade,
representatives of Australia, Brazil, Canada,
United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, India, Holland, Spain and
Sweden. In category C, made up of 20 nations that have a
particular interest in maritime transport or shipping, and
whose election to the Board will ensure the representation of
all major geographical areas of the world, including Saudi Arabia,
Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt,
Philippines, Finland, Jamaica, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta,
Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Qatar, Singapore and Turkey.
At the conclusion of the thirty-third Assembly of the IMO, which
will end next Wednesday, the following day the
newly elected Council will meet for its 131st session and
elect the President and Vice-President for the next
biennium.