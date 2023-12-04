Agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy and De Wave in the field of shipbuilding

The Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation has
has entered into a partnership with De Wave Group, a Genoese company
specialized in the interior fitting of cruise ships and
yachts, as part of the ITS course "Shipmanager/Superintendent"
to train technicians for the supervision and installation of
installations on ships whose selection notice closed on
November 30. However, the partnership with De Wave Group does not
will stop at the joint training of some of the students
participants in the course and their internship: the next
Spring, in fact, a new route will be activated
training, always related to the same professional figure,
entirely dedicated to the company, which will thus be able to have
available, once the students have been selected appropriately
the entry of new forces into their units
Operational.
"This agreement," explained Paola Vidotto, director of the
of the Academy - marks a strategic step forward on the
shipbuilding and naval plant engineering. We use companies such as
De Wave for the creation of highly innovative training courses
means being able to offer new students a future
high-level professional and with great
growth'.