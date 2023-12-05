Project for the creation of an autonomous vehicle for combined road-rail transport

The river port of Woodland, in the U.S. state of
Washington, has signed an agreement with Glid Technologies, a company
Genesis Electronics Group, which is
developing an autonomous vehicle (Glider) for combined transport
road-rail. The project, which is currently under development, includes the
construction of a prototype and then the production of the vehicles in the
southwest of Washington State. The agreement stipulates that the port
of Woodland, which owns a train terminal at the Schurman
Way Industrial Park, provide the area for the development of the project and
carrying out the tests.
Autonomous road to rail mobility (ARRM) vehicles
Gliders will be the size of current rail cars and,
therefore, they will not require specific railway infrastructure.
ARRMs will be able to operate both by road and rail,
thanks to sensors and cameras and the use of advanced technologies,
and will be electrically and/or hydrogen-powered.