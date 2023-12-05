Seaspan Corporation enters the Pure Car and Truck Carrier Marine segment

Seaspan Corporation, a company that since its inception
established in 2000 has operated in the field of
container carriers, mainly by chartering vessels of
ownership to other players in the segment, but also for a
some of its own vessels, it has
announced the entry into another naval segment, that of the Pure
Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC). Atlas Corp., which owns the entire
Seaspan's capital, announced today that the entry into the new
market segment will be together with the Hyundai Glovis,
companies of the South Korean automotive group Hyundai Motor and
specialized in the maritime transport of vehicles, in the field of
Asian Ship Building Company Dual Garage Program
LNG fuel with a capacity of 10,800 ceu, which can be
fuelled with ammonia and methanol.
The new PCTC ships, built by the Shanghai shipyard
Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding of China State Shipbuilding Group
Corporation, will be leased on a long-term basis to Hyundai Glovis.
Atlas did not specify how many new garage ships will be added
to the 70 container ships that are part of the company's order book
Seaspan, whose fleet currently consists of about 140
full container.