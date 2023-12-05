SIOT-TAL will invest €44.4 million for the upgrading of the Trieste Marine Terminal

SIOT-TAL, the company that manages the transalpine oil pipeline
which from the port of Trieste crosses Italy, Austria and Germany,
invest €44.4 million to upgrade the
Marine terminal of the Julian port of call, a project that will be
built by Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime del
Fincantieri Group. The investment will be used for
reinforcement and consolidation of the structures of the Marine Terminal,
Designed to adapt to growing traffic demands
and will involve both SIOT pontoons used
for the mooring of oil tankers during unloading. The first phase
will be completed in 2024, and will cover the
pier 1; The second phase, scheduled for 2024-2025, will
will focus on Pier 2.
The planned activities include the installation of
different lengths and diameters, the replacement of
metal carpentry, the addition of new hooks for mooring
of ships, the installation of new facilities such as the "Super
cone fender" and "fender panels", and others
necessary to adapt the operation to the new
maritime traffic needs.
"This project of more than 44 million euros - has
underlined Alessio Lilli, president of SIOT and general manager of
TAL - represents an extremely significant moment in history
of SIOT-TAL and reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring a
Safe, state-of-the-art operating environment for those who work with
for the territory in which we operate. The decision to
to upgrade the Marine Terminal and to entrust the works to Fincantieri,
A first-level industrial reality that is strongly linked to the
to our region, testify to our desire to create
partnership and value in the area. These jobs not only
ensure the safety of our activities for the
decades, but will position us appropriately to
to meet the challenges of the future."