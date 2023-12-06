Italy has left China's Belt and Road Initiative

The "Corriere della Sera" reported that three days
A few years ago, the Italian government reportedly handed over to Chinese diplomats a
note verbale in which he announced Italy's exit from the
Belt and Road Initiative, China's investment plan
in infrastructure around the world. Among the comments on the news,
that of the president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporti, Luigi Merlo,
According to him, the government "did well to close an agreement
hastily exalted as a great opportunity,
concealing the risks'. "Italy - he underlined
Merlo - is finally becoming aware of the importance of ports
and logistics infrastructures, both strategically and strategically.
commercial; the decision to leave the Silk Road Pact does not
is intended to jeopardise relations with a
China, a major trading partner, nor
adversely affect trade and trade'.
"I believe," added the president of Federlogistica, "that
also in another strategically
very important, that of the shipbuilding industry, the government is
moving in the same direction, favouring a rapid exit of
Fincantieri, which had already expressed its intention,
the agreement that would allow Asian shipyards to build
cruise ships and erode, with infinitely more expensive costs
market share in Italy, and Europe, which has been
won not through dumping, but through professionalism,
quality and innovation'.